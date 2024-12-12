California deserves better

Governor Newsom’s latest actions reveal a concerning pattern: focusing on political grandstanding rather than tackling the real challenges Californians face daily.

In a special session, the Governor is pushing measures to "Trump-proof" California, including a proposal from Senator Scott Wiener to allocate $25 million for attorney fees to defend individuals facing deportation. This is in addition to the $5 million in local tax dollars that San Diego County allocates annually to support illegal immigrants in deportation cases. These funds could and should be prioritized for addressing the needs of hardworking Americans struggling to get by.

This is happening while California grapples with some of the most significant challenges in the nation. Our state has the highest homeless population, the most expensive housing costs, the harshest environment for small businesses, and the steepest gas prices in the country. Families, seniors, and businesses are leaving because they can no longer afford to live here, and trust in government is steadily eroding.

Despite these pressing issues, the Governor has chosen to spend taxpayer dollars on politically motivated lawsuits instead of focusing on solutions to improve the lives of everyday Californians.

Our state is already billions of dollars in debt, yet he is determined to pour even more of our hard-earned money into legal fees to protect illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States. These funds could be better used to address homelessness, lower the cost of living, improve our schools, secure our borders and make the lives of Californians better.

Californians deserve to live in communities where they feel safe, resources are used responsibly, and families can thrive without being burdened by endless political maneuvering. We need leadership that focuses on reducing the cost of living, restoring trust in government, and prioritizing the needs of the people – not leadership that plays national politics and disregards our real struggles.