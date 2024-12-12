Immigration Policies and Procedures

Statement from Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez

As the Sheriff of San Diego County, my number one priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all residents of our diverse region. While protecting the rights of undocumented immigrants is crucial, it is equally important to ensure that victims of crimes are not overlooked or neglected in the process.

Victims include undocumented individuals – these vulnerable individuals express to me that their legal status is used as a weapon against them when offenders from their community victimize them. We must protect the well-being of individuals, including those who are undocumented, which requires a careful approach that upholds the principles of justice, fairness, and compassion for all individuals involved.

Current state laws that regulate local law enforcement's ability to cooperate with immigration enforcement authorities have gone through tremendous discourse during their respective legislative process. There is no loophole when it comes to what is placed in statute.

While there have been legislative efforts to amend and expand the reach of immigration laws, Governor Newsom has vetoed the most recent proposal, indicating that he believes current law strikes the appropriate balance with public safety.

Since becoming Sheriff, I have been committed to balancing the requirements of state law with the Sheriff's Office policies and procedures, which have incorporated input from community and immigration advocates.

Every year, the Sheriff's Office provides a public presentation on its compliance with SB 54 through the Truth Act Forum. As part of the Sheriff's pledge to transparency and to continue building trust with the community, information on this topic is posted publicly on the Sheriff's website, https://www.sdsheriff.gov/, to build upon our agency's significant community outreach with our undocumented community members.

As Sheriff, I will continue to follow state law. I believe it is crucial for every member of our region to live with dignity, security and the opportunity to thrive.

The Sheriff’s Office has come a long way in building relationships and cultivating community trust with our immigrant communities. I am proud of the work my team has been doing to educate our undocumented community members and immigrant newcomers. Today, my team is reflective of the diversity of the community– all bringing their life experiences to protect the communities they serve.