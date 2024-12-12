Leader Jones honors Veterans of the Year for Senate District 40

Jones also recognizes 16 Honored Veterans of SD 40

SCRIPPS RANCH – Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-San Diego) has named Paula Jansen and Tony Teravainen the Senate District 40 Veterans of the Year.

“Paula Jansen and Tony Teravainen exemplify the spirit of service, both in and out of uniform,” said Leader Jones. “After their honorable service in the U.S. Navy, they channeled their dedication into community service, uplifting fellow veterans, and fostering positive change. Their commitment to protecting our freedoms and their efforts to strengthen our communities embody the values the Veteran of the Year Award seeks to honor.”

Paula Jansen of Lakeside

Served as Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy and is now the Junior Vice Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of California. Jansen is a dedicated advocate for veterans and a champion of military causes across the state. She provides essential support to veterans, leads impactful projects like Paws for Purple Hearts and Wreaths Across America, and organizes ceremonies honoring POW/MIA heroes. As the leader of the Miss Military Star pageant program, Jansen empowers young women to honor veterans and military causes through volunteerism, fundraising, and education. From brightening VA hospitals during the holidays to supporting local VFWs, Jansen's work embodies service, compassion, and unwavering commitment to those who have served.

Tony Teravainen of Scripps Ranch

Served as Petty Officer First Class in the U.S. Navy and is now a co-founder of Support The Enlisted Project (STEP). Teravainen has dedicated his life to supporting military families. Under his leadership, STEP has provided immediate financial relief and long-term financial counseling to over 8,500 military families, helping them achieve stability and wellness. Teravainen's efforts have earned prestigious accolades, including the Spirit of Hope Award from the Secretary of Defense. Guided by his core values – Do the Right Thing, Honor Patriotism & Service to Country, Build Relationships, Respect Others, and Deliver Results with Excellence, Teravainen continues to make a profound impact on the military community.

Leader Jones also recognized 16 Honored Veterans of Senate District 40:

Glenn Kunz, US Army, Bonsall

Barry Bernstein, US Army, University City

Alexander Buggy, U.S. Navy, Carmel Valley

Edward Michael Clancy, US Army, Lakeside

Glen Cook, US Navy, Santee

John Drdek, US Navy, Scripps Ranch

Ed Embly, US Marine Corps, Escondido

Mike Gardiner, US Navy, San Marcos

Cory Gautereaux, US Army, Pine Valley

Gary Harrison, US Marine Corps, Scripps Ranch

Bennadine Johnson, US Marine Corps, Carmel Mountain Ranch

Thomas Kilpela, US Army, El Cajon

Al Lejarde, US Marine Corps, Escondido

Jhon Londono, US Army, El Cajon

DuVal Warner, US Marine Corps, Mira Mesa

Captain E. Royce Williams, US Navy, Escondido

“We are fortunate to have many exceptional veterans in Senate District 40 who continue to make a difference long after their military service,” added Leader Jones. “Our ‘Honored Veterans of Senate District 40’ remind us of the ongoing extraordinary contributions of those who have bravely served our nation. We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to these individuals who remain steadfast in supporting their fellow veterans and enriching our communities.”