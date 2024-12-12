Tough tariff talks simply pull leaders to the negotiating table

Trump hasn’t wasted time pursuing his goals to “fix” things. One clear tactic is his use of tariff threats as leverage, a strategy we saw during his previous administration. While he often threatened tariffs, he didn’t always follow through. For instance, when Trump announced high tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau quickly flew to Mar-a-Lago to negotiate.

During his presidency, Trump renegotiated NAFTA, which many, including locals, criticized as harmful – particularly to industries like our avocado industry. While this time it wasn’t just tariffs, Trump also highlighted the millions in foreign aid paid to Canada and Mexico. Trudeau shifted the focus to the southern border, where the U.S. spends approximately $495 million annually in official development assistance to Mexico.

Some aid projects, like funding the Tijuana water treatment plant, have clear benefits. This project reduced bacteria-infested overflows that harmed both U.S. beaches and ecosystems. However, there’s much more to examine.

According to the Congressional Research Service and ForeignAssistance.gov, the U.S. has provided significant aid to Mexico through programs like the Mérida Initiative, which aimed to combat drug trafficking and organized crime. From 2008 to 2021, the U.S. allocated $3.5 billion to this initiative, which was later replaced by the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities.

What are our stated primary uses of U.S. aid to Mexico?

Security and Counter-Narcotics Programs

Aid funds’ efforts to combat drug trafficking, and organized crime, and strengthen the rule of law. Epic Fail. We just have to reference the surge in fentanyl deaths the last few years to know this is failing.

Humanitarian Assistance

Resources address migration challenges, including support for asylum seekers and reintegrating returnees. Hmmm… or maybe plane tickets to wherever they want to go.

Economic and Social Development

Programs aim to reduce poverty, improve healthcare, and expand access to education in underserved regions. Would love to see if this is helping.

Combating Illicit Activities

Efforts include curbing firearms trafficking, disrupting transnational criminal organizations, and combating human trafficking. Epic Fail! Health and Human Service whistleblowers have exposed failures, alleging that the open borders have enabled cartels to exploit U.S. systems to traffic women and children.

Civil Society Support

Funding supports NGOs focused on human rights and governance. While noble in theory, the problem appears to be the corruption we’ve funded with the NGOs. Groups that started out as religious organizations serving vulnerable people coming into the country turned into a money-making industry.

What’s Next?

No one is suggesting cutting all foreign aid to Mexico, but with nearly $500 million allocated annually, we must demand transparency and results. Are these funds addressing root issues? Can this spending be reduced as the U.S. faces its own financial crises?

We owe it to our neighbors to the south. Some of the most gracious and kind people, but we have an obligation to know if our investment in their communities is good, or if it’s just feeding the cartels and making their lives worse, as well as ours.

Calls for audits and accountability are growing, and it will be interesting to see how leaders like Vivek and Elon tackle budget concerns. Tariff talks might seem provocative, but they’re part of a broader effort to address systemic problems. That’s why over half the country voted for change – there’s no room for business as usual.