Bonsall Elementary PTA hosts successful 'Gently Used Toy Drive'

BONSALL – On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Bonsall Elementary School PTA recently brought holiday cheer to families in need with its inaugural "Gently Used Toy Drive," an initiative aimed at spreading joy throughout the community this holiday season.

The idea was spearheaded by local parent and PTA member Juliana Hesselgesser, who was inspired while decluttering her children's toys in preparation for the holidays. "I realized we had so many items that were hardly used but no longer played with. I thought about how much joy these toys could bring to other children in our community," said Hesselgesser....