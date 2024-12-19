Chipping Day to include Christmas tree recycling

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is sponsoring another free Chipping Day plus Christmas tree recycle event on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the North County Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Dr (along Old Hwy 395). This event is open to all residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz communities.

Material that will be accepted for chipping includes branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation. Brush must be free of mud, rocks and other debris. No tree stumps will be accepted. Flocked and natural Christmas trees must have all ornaments and electrical wiring removed. No commercial landscaping companies will be allowed to participate.

Volunteers will be at the site to assist in the unloading of vehicles. The chipped material will be placed in a dumpster that will be taken to the San Diego Compost facility for processing and not be available to the public. All are asked to mark their calendars for this event.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.