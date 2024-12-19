Christmas consumes the home of Fallbrook couple

This story deals with the joy of discovering something new right under your nose. Such discoveries can be lovely finds, especially at Christmas.

I thought I had gotten to know Jack and Jeanette Schirner over the decade or so that they've lived in Fallbrook.

I first met Jack when he ably served as the board president of the Fallbrook Senior Center. Having served briefly on that board, I realized the amount of work it takes to herd that group of stray cats.

Jack still serves on the elected board, and he frequently writes member profiles and upbeat essays for the club's monthly newsletter. Togeth...