Dec. 10 declared Palomar College Rising Scholars Day

SAN MARCOS – For outstanding service, leadership, and commitment to the citizens of San Diego County, County Supervisor Jim Desmond issued a proclamation on behalf of the County Board of Supervisors designating Dec. 10 as Palomar College Rising Scholars Day.

The Rising Scholars program helps previously incarcerated and system-impacted individuals adjust to a college campus and successfully begin or resume their higher education. It also serves currently incarcerated veterans in the Vista Detention Facility.

Since 2018, the Palomar College Rising Scholars program has served nearly 900 currently...