Fallbrook community lights up at annual tree lighting event

The Fallbrook Community Center came alive with festive energy at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event, Dec. 6, drawing crowds of all ages to celebrate the season with excitement and cheer. The air was filled with the sounds of holiday tunes as a live DJ played a mix of Christmas classics and upbeat favorites, setting the perfect soundtrack for the evening.

Local families were treated to a variety of activities and entertainment, making it a night to remember. Kids lined up for face painting, while others enjoyed an interactive installation from the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department...