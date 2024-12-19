FUESD Leadership Team holds monthly Learning Walk at Potter Junior High

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Leadership Team participates in a monthly initiative known as Learning Walks, where district leaders visit schools across the district to observe classroom environments, engage with staff, and collaborate on both successes and areas for improvement.

This initiative is designed to foster open dialogue between district leaders and school staff, encouraging a culture of continuous improvement and shared best practices.

Each month, a different school within the district takes the lead in hosting the Learning Walk. This month, Potter Junior...