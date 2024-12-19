Robert J. Thompson, 91, formerly of Fallbrook, passed away Feb. 2, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. Bob was born on Sept. 30, 1932, in Clinton, Missouri to Joseph Robert Thompson and Mildred (Mimi) C. Cloutier (McNutt).

His family moved to Los Angeles in 1936. At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He served on the troop ship USNS Marine Adder. A devoted patriot, he dearly loved his country.

After the Navy, he worked in Los Angeles at Harry D. Foster Triumph Motorcycles; his passion for motorcycles began.

As a young man, Bob participated in AMA races such as Ascot and the Barstow to Vegas race. He raced motorcycles and ATVs well into his senior years, competing in the Super Senior ATV category in 2007, and winning a 500 mile desert race with his team.

Bob moved with his first wife, Millie, from La Mirada to Fallbrook in June 1966. The couple grew avocados on their ranch and raised show horses. They started a company called Fallbrook Builders Supply, Inc., and Fallbrook Ready Mix, aka American Ready Mix, located at 1415 Alturas Road.

Bob was passionate about FFA, 4-H, Fallbrook Riders Club and other programs for kids. He was a member of the Fallbrook Rotary Club, and board member and president of the Fallbrook Ag Boosters, donating his time, equipment and materials to help build the livestock barns at Fallbrook High.

Bob was a long time season ticket holder for the San Diego Chargers and enjoyed home games with family and friends. He loved sports fishing and piloting his boat, American Dream, to Catalina Island.

Bob and his first wife divorced and he moved from Fallbrook in 1992. But his love for Fallbrook remained. He always came back to visit. He remarried in 1995 and lived out the rest of his years in Henderson, where he helped start a new ATV club and made new friends.

In retirement, he shared his love of motorsports with his family, attending NASCAR and NHRA drag racing events yearly in California and Nevada. And many weekends camping in the desert and riding ATVs with family and ATV Club friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Nevada); daughters Valerie and Kelley (Fallbrook); sister Carolyn (Wisconsin); first wife Millie (Fallbrook); stepchildren Cindy, Carole, Vicki and Steve; grandchildren Chris, Alyssa, Laura; great-grandchildren Colton and Cash. And his faithful dog Annie.

Bob's enthusiasm to live life to the fullest and the joy he had for life were evident in all he did. He is missed by family and friends. He was a generous, kind and loving man. We will always cherish the special memories we shared with him.

His ashes were scattered at sea. A celebration of life was held in May at the Pioneer Saloon in Good Springs, Nevada.