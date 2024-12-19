San Diego Humane Society urges sourcing puppies responsibly

Community asked to prioritize adoption and avoid falling prey to puppy sales scams

SAN DIEGO – This holiday season San Diego Humane Society is reminding families planning to get a puppy to start by checking out the amazing variety of cuties available for adoption at local shelters and rescues. Doing so saves lives, and ensures they are not supporting the cruel practices of puppy mills or irresponsible breeders.

"We know that bringing a new puppy into the home is a joyous occasion for many families during the holidays. However, it is critical that people understand the potential harm caused by purchasing puppies from people marketing them on the internet," said Dr. Gary Weitz...