Sancon Technologies given FPUD sewer relining contract

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be relining approximately 2,275 linear feet of sewer main in the future, and Sancon Technologies will be the contractor.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote Dec. 9, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, approved the contract. Sancon, which is based in Huntington Beach, will be paid $209,107.50.

FPUD’s capital improvement program includes improving the reliability of the sewer collections system through strategic rehabilitation of existing infrastructure.

The work Sancon will perform will reline 684 linear feet of eight-inch sewer and four laterals along Beech Street west of...