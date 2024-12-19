Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sancon Technologies given FPUD sewer relining contract

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 19, 2024 12:13pm0
The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be relining approximately 2,275 linear feet of sewer main in the future, and Sancon Technologies will be the contractor.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote Dec. 9, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, approved the contract. Sancon, which is based in Huntington Beach, will be paid $209,107.50.

FPUD’s capital improvement program includes improving the reliability of the sewer collections system through strategic rehabilitation of existing infrastructure.

The work Sancon will perform will reline 684 linear feet of eight-inch sewer and four laterals along Beech Street west of...

 

