Santa visits the Masonic Cemetery

count
Maria and her brother Mathew pose for pictures with Santa at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, Dec. 14. Maria asked for an art set and Mathew asked for a Mario car. Village News/Savannah Ray Reynolds photo
count
Fallbrook visitor Meghan visits with Santa after taking the train all the way from Pacific Beach to catch his appearance at the Masonic Cemetery. Village News/Savannah Ray Reynolds photo
count
A pile of gifts sit under a nearby tree ready for Santa to give them out to visitors to the cemetery. Village News/Savannah Ray Reynolds photo
Reader Comments(0)