TAC recommends lowering speed limits

New state legislation allows speed limits to be lowered an additional 5 mph from what the previous allowance was if a road segment is designated as a safety corridor. The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended that portions of South Mission Road, East Mission Road, Gopher Canyon Road, and Pala Temecula Road be given that safety corridor designation.

The recommendation to designate the roads as safety corridors and lower the speed limits by an additional 5 mph was approved unanimously during the Dec. 6 TAC meeting.

The speed limit on South Mission Road between Winter Haven Road and...