Thea J. Phillips Moore was born in Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 1930 and passed away Nov. 14, 2024. Her parents were Theodore Phillips and Mary O'Connell; Thea was raised on an orange grove in Upland, California in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. She attended Chaffey High School and graduated from the Brown School for Girls.

She married Marvin Moore and settled in Fallbrook in 1949 to start their family and help develop a new grove of avocados. Thea started work in Fallbrook as a bank teller for Bank of America before finding her passion, which was traveling.

Her travel employers were Countryside Travel and eventually she ended as a Senior Travel Counselor and Manager at Jarvinen Travel in the North County. Thea also taught travel classes at Palomar College for numerous years.

She enjoyed employment at the Fallbrook Senior Center in the front office until her late 70's. Mom was involved with Fallbrook High and Elementary Parent Teachers Association along with Fallbrook Jr. Women's Club, Den Mother, and enthusiastic Cheerleader for her children's ball games. She was also a life member and was frequently on the Board of the Fallbrook Historical Society.

She loved traveling the globe and learning new cultures and reliving her travel experiences with all the family eager to listen. "G. G." as she was known by her great-granddaughter Rylee Moore who loved the adventures she had with her G.G. which developed a very special bond.

Thea was preceded in death by her sons Brian, and Jerry. Their families include (Victoria), grandchildren Nesha (Eric) and Jasmine; (Kathy) and granddaughter Christy.

Thea is also survived by her son Christopher (Luanne) and grandchildren, Melissa, Chelsea, Katie, Andrew (Christa), Kevin (Kate). Thea has 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Seaport Hospice and Caregivers Patricia and Belinda took special care to make Thea's last days comfortable. Thea will be deeply missed by all that knew her and remember her caring and smiling way. She had a long fulfilling life; she loved Fallbrook and the small town it used to be.