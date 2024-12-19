Wine & a Bite takes on holiday flair

count
Ambassador Leo Romero presents wine from Vineyard 1924 with a smile at the Fallbrook Artists Association’s The Gallery, one of the stops on the Holiday Wine & a Bite Art Walk, Dec. 13..
Katinka Clementsmith presents a fairytale world in pastels as the featured artist at Compass/Sharon’s on Main during the chamber event.
Fallbrook Center For The Arts Support Curator Tanya Cahal, left, and Director Brenda Andrews share artful gifts of the season with Wine & a Bite visitors.
At the door of the Fallbrook Artists Association’s The Gallery, security guard/chamber ambassador Maritza Gonzalez is flanked by Gallery Co-Director Ruth Parker and FAA President Thom Lingle for the Holiday Wine & a Bite Art Walk.
Maggie Stewart serves up delicious spicy meatballs created by Coal Bunker chef/owner, at Community Realty, Inc. to visitors on the Holiday Wine & a Bite Art Walk.
Master painter Brett Stokes creates a magical scene of a surreal deep and beautiful forest at Community Realty, Inc.
Homemade Avocado fudge delicacies found as samplers are “ambrosia – food of the gods” for locals and tourists, provided by The Spoiled Avocado at Compass Real Estate partners Sharon Robinson, left, and Ken Follis, right with the help of a Sharon’s On Main employee.
At Epic Realty, soon to be Commander Jamie Vega, left, and wife Laura Vega, right, enjoy a chance to be in the local community around Camp Pendleton. Abby Elston, center, serves wine from Monserate Winery.
During the Holiday Wine & a Bite Art Walk, Rexy’s Western Wear features sweet snacks compliments of Bakin’ It Up Collective and Kelly Siegler, just a small sampling of the offerings found next store on Main Avenue.
Artist Dunya Shaw and her colorful holiday cards greet visitors to Rexy’s Western Wear during the event run by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.
Visitors to Epic Realty wear colorful sweaters, outfits, and joyful smiles, from left, Jill Grant, Bill Grant, Erica Evans, and owner/realtor Tim Kirk during the Holiday Wine & a Bite Art Walk.
Wine & A Bite revelers Kathy Hesser, left, and Debbie Meadows take a moment to give a warm thank you hug to Santa (aka Ken Munson) for delivering true holiday spirit at the Fallbrook Chamber Of Commerce event.
