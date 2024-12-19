Artists invited to connect with local art community

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Artists Association has been in the Fallbrook community for roughly 50 years and believes in the power of art to beautify, uplift, and build better communities. Its mission is to provide an environment for visual artists of all abilities and backgrounds to connect, grow, and thrive. So, FAA invites all those residents interested in art to join in its activities.

As part of its community outreach, the club supports art for children and provides free monthly professional artist demos for the public, as well as workshops and ongoing classes for all levels and art medias....