Fish and Wildlife Service proposes Endangered Species Act protection for Monarch Butterfly

SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing protection for one of the nation’s most beloved species – the monarch butterfly – and is encouraging the public to be part of its recovery.

The service is seeking public input on a proposal to list the species as threatened with species-specific protections and flexibilities to encourage conservation under section 4(d) of the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Public comments will be accepted on the proposal until March 12, 2025. The service will then evaluate the comments and any additional information on the species and determine whethe...