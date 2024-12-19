FPUD board ratifies emergency pipe repair

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board ratified an emergency declaration to repair the pipeline on Beavercreek Lane, Josten Way, and West Fallbrook Street.

A 4-0 board Dec. 9, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, approved the emergency declaration made by FPUD general manager Jack Bebee. The ratification allows the work order Bebee negotiated to continue.

An emergency is defined as an unexpected occurrence which requires immediate action to prevent or mitigate the loss of essential public services. In the event of an emergency, FPUD’s general manager or his designee may take immediate action direc...