Healthy Habits: Eczema – Irritating skin flare ups

Dry, itchy skin is often associated with the skin condition called eczema (atopic dermatitis). It is marked by being long lasting and flaring up from time to time. For people who have eczema, their irritated skin will look like a rash that might be swollen.

Other symptoms include crusting skin, small bumps, thicker skin, dry/cracked skin, and/or raw skin. Eczema can start in early childhood and continue through adulthood, flaring up from time to time. It is not contagious.

There is a gene associated with skin that deals with protection. After all, our skin's purpose is to protect all that is u...