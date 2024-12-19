New golf cart-sized machine will test for treatable diseases in record time

A one-of-a-kind machine that works twice as fast as current practices when testing for diseases is heading for the County of San Diego’s new Public Health Lab, allowing epidemiologists to more effectively fight the spread of diseases.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the spending of $240,000 to acquire a Diasorin Liaison XL and supporting supplies and equipment Dec. 10.

The golf cart-sized piece of equipment can test for tuberculosis, chickenpox, shingles, measles, mumps and rubella.

The faster testing is particularly important for tuberculosis where local cases are trending up.

The ma...