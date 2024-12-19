Sunset magazine features protea wreath for Christmas

My family and I moved to Fallbrook some 40 years ago to add a new horticultural adventure to our lives.

I wanted to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and raise my family with clean air, open spaces and practice my horticultural passion of growing trees and flowers.

I worked weekends at a top flower shop, Flowers by Michael in Beverly Hills, creating and installing gala events, weddings, and floral displays at flower shows.

This exposure to the flower industry gave me an insight into what was available and fashionable from season to season in the flower trade.

Protea cut flowers were j...