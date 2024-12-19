Vista Community Clinic encourages annual physicals before year's end

VISTA – Vista Community Clinic reminds individuals and families to prioritize their health by scheduling an annual physical before the year ends. Regular checkups are an important part of staying healthy and catching potential health concerns early.

“Annual physicals are for everyone, no matter their age,” said Dr. Sarah Fatland, Chief Medical Officer at VCC. “This visit helps patients establish care, connect with their clinician, and ensure they’re on track with their health goals.”

Annual physicals are covered by all insurance plans, but for those without insurance, VCC provides quality care...