Chairwoman Nora Vargas Resigns from San Diego County Board of Supervisors

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas announced her resignation today, Friday, Dec. 20, surprising county officials and staff. Vargas said she would step down at the end of her current term, on January 6, citing personal safety and security concerns.

In a statement, Vargas expressed pride in her time on the board, saying her priority had always been the community. "It has been my honor to serve in public office during unprecedented times," she said. "My priority has always been our community, ensuring that everyone can be seen, heard and have a chance to thrive."

Vargas, who was re-elected to a four-year term last month, had served as chair of the board for the past two years, having previously held the vice chair position. She was the first Latina elected to the board in 2020 and also the first to serve as chair. Typically, the chair position rotates annually, but it was held by Vargas for two consecutive terms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Supervisors now has the option to appoint a replacement for Vargas, call a special election, or pursue both options.

Vargas's resignation follows the 2023 departure of her former colleague, Nathan Fletcher, who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

In her resignation announcement, Vargas highlighted her work on disaster response, pandemic recovery, and addressing systemic inequalities in the community. "I've worked tirelessly to address the inequalities that have plagued our community for far too long," she said. "I'm proud of the progress we've made together."

Vargas also alluded to health challenges she faced over the past year. In April, she revealed a medical condition affecting her vocal cords, which led her to delegate some board duties to Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer. She had also mentioned having surgery in early December, following a period of vocal rest.

This is a developing story.