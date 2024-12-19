Foundation for Senior Care celebrates the Holidays

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care is spreading holiday cheer throughout December with a series of festive activities, charitable initiatives, and a special end-of-year campaign, all aimed at bringing joy and support to local seniors.

The festivities began on Friday, Dec. 6, with the foundation's participation in the Fallbrook Community Center Tree Lighting Ceremony, where Joanna Costello, Development Specialist, represented the organization.

The following evening, the foundation took part in the Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade, featuring one of its transportation program's Care Vans...