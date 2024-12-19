FPUD approves 2025 rates

The Dec. 9 board meeting of the Fallbrook Public Utility District included approval of FPUD rates and other charges for Calendar Year 2025.

The board voted 4-0, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, to adopt the 2025 rates and charges for water, recycled water, and wastewater delivery and services. The approximate increase from 2024 is 3.5% for water and 2.5% for recycled water and wastewater.

In November 1996, the state's voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assessments. Proposition 218 exempts water and sewer rate increases if a cost of service study shows a relations...