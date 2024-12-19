FPUD awards Toyon Pump Station pipeline extension contract to PK Mechanical

The Fallbrook Public Utility District has awarded PK Mechanical Systems the FPUD contract for the Toyon Pump Station pipeline extension project.

FPUD’s board voted 4-0 Dec, 9, with Jennifer DeMeo absent, to award PK Mechanical a $350,000 contract for the work. The new pipeline will be approximately 850 linear feet of eight-inch cement mortar lined and coated (CML&C) welded steel pipe.

The Toyon Pump Station was built in 1982 and serves 63 accounts in the Toyon Service Area near Red Mountain Reservoir. It has exceeded its useful life, and a replacement will be constructed near the ultraviolet t...