Marines' life-saving tourniquet proves critical

Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Pavlica, a Las Vegas native and rifleman with the 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, was honored by the North County Fire Protection District on Dec. 11 for his decisive and life-saving actions following a motorcycle versus vehicle collision last month. Pavlica received a standing ovation and a Challenge Coin during the district's board meeting.

On Nov. 17, at approximately 2:13 p.m., Pavlica was traveling westbound on East Mission Road en route to Camp Pendleton for training from his base at 29 Palms. He witnessed the aftermath of a severe collis...