Ruiz honored by North County Fire Protection District for quick-thinking actions

Lupe Ruiz was recognized by the North County Fire Protection District during their Dec. 11 board meeting for her swift and courageous actions in extinguishing a fire behind Major Market earlier that morning. Ruiz was presented with a Challenge Coin, a prestigious symbol of gratitude and recognition within the fire service.

Ruiz was driving on South Mission when she noticed smoke billowing from a dumpster behind the popular grocery store. Reacting quickly, she pulled into the parking lot and alerted a store employee, who provided her with a fire extinguisher. Ruiz then returned to the dumpster...