Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ruiz honored by North County Fire Protection District for quick-thinking actions

Village News staff | Last updated Dec 19, 2024 12:42pm0
Share
Village News photo count

Lupe Ruiz receives a Challenge Coin from NCFPD Chief Keith McReynolds during the Dec. 11 NCFPD board meeting.

Lupe Ruiz was recognized by the North County Fire Protection District during their Dec. 11 board meeting for her swift and courageous actions in extinguishing a fire behind Major Market earlier that morning. Ruiz was presented with a Challenge Coin, a prestigious symbol of gratitude and recognition within the fire service.

Ruiz was driving on South Mission when she noticed smoke billowing from a dumpster behind the popular grocery store. Reacting quickly, she pulled into the parking lot and alerted a store employee, who provided her with a fire extinguisher. Ruiz then returned to the dumpster...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/19/2024 16:05