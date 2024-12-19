State boosts critical battery storage project at Camp Pendleton with $42 million investment

SACRAMENTO – California is boosting battery storage projects across the state – an important part of the state’s transition to 100% clean electricity.

California approved a $42 million grant to International Electric Power to build a long-duration energy storage project at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, Dec. 11.

The project will provide electricity to the statewide grid and backup power to the base for up to 14 days in the event of power outages. The installation will help enhance the resiliency of California's electricity grid, the region, and the base, providing a repl...