Vallecitos School District gives 4 percent raise to classified employees

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 19, 2024 11:47am0
The Vallecitos School District board approved a 4% salary increase for the district’s classified employees.

The board voted 3-0 Nov. 12, with Ritsa Chanthabandith absent and one vacant seat, to approve the salary increase for the 2024‑25 school year. The salary increase is retroactive to July 1.

“We value their work,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Meliton Sanchez, who is also the district’s Chief Business Officer. “We value their support, and this is just our way of showing that appreciation.”

