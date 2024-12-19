Workers of the Week serve burgers

count
Party Burgers by Booze Brothers Brewing Company, owned by brothers Donny and Dave Firth, is staffed by the Party Burger Team, from left, Nevaeh Monares and Raeleeann Black (both from Fallbrook High), Josanna Nelson, Heather Berner (Manager), Jakob Lieberman, and Noah Stone. It has been open at 121 N. Pico Ave. since September. Another Party Burgers restaurant is located in Vista and operates out of a stationary trailer on their property. They also have a Beer Brewery in Vista called Booze Brothers Brewing Company. In Fallbrook, they're licensed to sell beer, wine and logoed merchandise. They're open Sunday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Village News/David Landry photo
