Bus Route 306

North County Transit District could do a better job maintaining bus stop infrastructure. A few years ago, there was a crash at South Mission and Green Canyon that demolished the bus bench/shelter. More recently, major SDG&E work to upgrade transmission poles eliminated the bench/shelter at South Mission and Via Encinos.

Neither of these locations have had benches/shelters replaced. There are likely other locations in town. Those that use the bus deserve a more thoughtful consideration from NCTD. The benches and shelters should be replaced.

Folks can be seen waiting for the bus at different locations on South Mission (Route 306) with no shelter, no bench, standing on a dirt patch among remnants of what used to be a decent place for folks to wait for the bus.

When asking NCTD about the maintenance and repair of missing benches/shelters, the response was that just because a bench/shelter used to be there does not mean we will replace it. Some gobbledygook about ridership and frequency of use that didn't justify replacing the benches/shelters.

Really? I thought one goal of NCTD was to encourage and incentivize people to use the bus. Having a dirt patch for a place to wait for the bus does not promote this goal. If there is no shelter, certainly there ought to be at least a bench.

Priorities seem a little skewed when NCTD is excited about the idea of spending $1.4 million each for hydrogen fueled buses and $1.2 million each for battery buses but can't find a few thousand dollars to replace destroyed bus benches/shelters.

Obviously, Fallbrook is located at the far north of NCTD's service area. Out of sight out of mind I suppose.

Steve Smith