Consider the value of supporting community journalism

In a world increasingly driven by digital headlines and fleeting trends, independent community newspapers stand as steadfast pillars of truth and connection. For 28 years, this paper has been the trusted voice of our schools, residents, churches, civic agencies, nonprofits, and sports leagues – chronicling the heartbeat of our community with care and precision. Supporting such a newspaper, The Village News, isn’t just philanthropy; it’s an investment in the very fabric of a vibrant and informed society.

Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” The founders of this nation recognized that a free and independent press is essential to a functioning democracy. Community newspapers are a vital extension of this ideal. They offer balanced reporting on local issues, amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard, and ensure accountability from those in power – whether they are school board members, town councils, or civic leaders.

Imagine a community without this newspaper. Who would celebrate the achievements of our students, champion local businesses, or cover the events that bring us together? Who would expose inefficiencies or injustices in local governance? Social media is fleeting.

The disappearance of our local Village newspaper would leave our community in an information void, where rumors replace facts and connection fades into isolation.

As James Madison said, “A popular government without popular information or the means of acquiring it is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy.”

The paper obviously has been sustained with advertising and subscriptions. In our changing world, there is more that is needed. There are plans to grow our digital business and I would ask that as you consider end-of-the-year donations, that you would consider Village News.

If you prefer a nonprofit, you can donate to Mentoring for Purpose and that will support the work Village News does with young people learning old fashioned journalism and other worthwhile skills. Village News needs to raise $140,000. I would like to see 12 people donate $1,000 dollars each month for 12 months to the Village News or 12 new advertisers come on board for the same amount.

Our community newspaper reports and also educates, inspires, and binds neighbors together in a shared narrative of growth and progress.

A $1,000 monthly donation is an opportunity to become a cornerstone in this mission. It ensures the paper can continue to pay experienced journalists, print the stories that matter, and uphold its commitment to ethical, comprehensive reporting. It empowers the paper to remain free from undue influence and to focus solely on serving its readers.

Our family, including myself, has put our heart and soul into the mission of Village News. This isn’t just a monetary contribution; it’s a declaration of belief in the power of local journalism to enrich lives and strengthen communities. For nearly three decades, this newspaper has shown its commitment to you.

Now is a chance for some of you in the community to go above and beyond with your commitment to it and to the enduring principles of a free and independent press. Together, we can ensure that the next 28 years are as impactful as the last.

Thank you,

Chuck Reeder