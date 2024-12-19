Democracy is alive

There is no greater proof that we live in a democracy when half the nation’s people voted for a former president who is a convicted felon, found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Encouraging a mob of his supporters to riot, assault Capital police force, destroy property and send members of Congress and their staff into hiding in offices and bunkers. One protester died when shot by police and four others died of medical problems.

Approximately 140 members of law enforcement were assaulted. For several hours, rioters looted and ransacked congressional offices. All the while barking, “Hang Mike Pence.” Later Trump would call this a peaceful demonstration and calling the rioters patriots.

He has made many racist and false statement, such as calling “Migrant criminals.” “Illegal monster.” “Killers.” “Poisoning our country.” “The largest invasion in the history of our country.” “South American countries are emptying out their prisons and their mental institutions into the United States of America.”

“Why do we need more Haitians?” Take them out." “Laziness is a trait in blacks, it really is. I really believe that.” He repeated a false story “Haitians immigrants in Ohio are eating pets. “voter fraud is not a conspiracy theory; it is a fact!” These are lies. His biggest lie, “I will always tell you the truth.”

He wants to deport millions of migrants including children. Sounds like many of the dictators, and authoritarians of world history.

By his rhetoric, he has instilled fear, hate, racism, and violence. He made it okay to be a misogynist, to lie, and to use racist language. Claims there is a “Deep state” which he will dismantle. So, what happened during his first term in office? He did nothing on this theory. He is a self-centered narcissist and racist who wants to destroy our nation and democracy.

During his entire campaign he claimed democracy is in shambles. The DOJ, FBI, CIA and Biden wanted to destroy him. Yet, he was voted President despite all these claims. If Biden wanted to get rid of Trump, he never would have won the election.

This is the person our nation has voted for president.

Election day was horrible for everyone. Including those who voted for Trump. They just don’t know it.

G. Rodriguez