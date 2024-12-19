Kicking It – Santa Claus is coming!

It turns out, we’re gonna be okay as a country. Even though we have a few weeks until #47 takes back the Oval Office, Americans can finally “turn the page.”

This new year offers each citizen the same Constitutional rights. No one gets privilege above the law like Hunter. After Jan. 20, 2025, sanity will return to the United States of America.

We tried the other way. Over the past four years, every self-appointed group has had a run at winning over public opinion. As it turns out, as a majority, we don’t really care about your personal problems, quite honestly, we’ve all got problems of our own.

The overwhelming majority of us agree that biological men, which isn’t that redundant, like one of my other favorites, an oxymoron, because men – a man – will always be a man, regardless of hormones or surgery. They do not belong in a woman’s bathroom, in our sports, or in our prisons. Not only is it creepy, but it’s also grossly unfair to women.

And Americans, if anything, are fair.

We wish to be treated with respect. We believe in opportunity through merit and plenty of hard work. That’s how ya make it in this world. It boils down to one word, “effort.” The more effort you put forth, the more opportunity comes your way.

Like #47, when we’re down, we stand up. Just as America did for his re-election. We stood shoulder to shoulder. We were truly united for the first time in decades. Republicans are now accepted as the people’s party, although some of us have always believed it to be that way.

For decades it was my belief that only wackos were in the other party. Instead of working, they demonstrated. Instead of contributing, they complained, dismissed, and shouted disingenuous accusations at us with the help of the national press.

As a country, we’ve paid a price for the last election. Our trust was abused and damn nearly shattered by Washington DC’s elected officials, their appointees, and the press. They lied, and lied, and lied.

When the national press should have protected us with the truth, they were in cahoots against us. The national and local media lied to us about Donald Trump, the pandemic, the open borders, the general state of the country, while inviting evil into our cities and towns.

All the while those same DC Elites were involved in insider trading and sleeping with a Chinese spy. If that wasn’t enough, others of their ilk were stuffing their wallets using made-up charities to get their Biden million-dollar payoff.

As our freedom to discover information returns, something popped up today on the front page of my web browser like it was breaking news. Only, in fact, this story broke two years ago. Newsweek reported that because she supports abortion, the Archbishop of San Francisco barred Nancy Pelosi from communion back in 2022. I just learned that truth in the second week of this month. Halleluiah!.

That’s a win for all God believing people around the world. It was even suggested that Joe Biden is undeserving of the Eucharist as well, however, I’m thinking he can still receive the gift in Delaware.

Let us thank God for sparing the life of this President. It turns out that his resilience simultaneously returned our spirit and has given Americans back the very thing that was missing for the last four years. Hope.

What a happy Merry Christmas we will have. And as for the New Year ahead, get ready cowboys, cuz this time he’s riding in with his own posse. Time to grab your chaps and spurs. Yippy-ki-yah! The sheriff is back.

So, you see “Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected].