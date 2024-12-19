Putting community safety first

The safety of our community should always be the government’s top priority. Last week, I was disheartened when the Board of Supervisors, in a 3-1 decision, voted to designate San Diego as a “Super” Sanctuary County. I was the lone dissenting vote, and I believe this policy is both reckless and dangerous.

To be clear, this is not about mass deportations or separating families. It is about ensuring that individuals who are in our country illegally and have committed serious crimes are held accountable for their actions. Public safety is not a partisan issue; it’s a fundamental responsibility of government.

This new policy goes beyond California’s already expansive Sanctuary State laws by actively shielding individuals who have committed violent and heinous crimes from deportation. Under this measure, law enforcement is prohibited from notifying federal immigration authorities (ICE) about individuals convicted of crimes such as: rape and stalking, assault and battery, DUI, burglary, child abuse and more.

Let’s be clear about what this means: people who have been convicted of these appalling crimes will be allowed to remain in our communities without any cooperation between local law enforcement and federal authorities. This isn’t about protecting families or vulnerable individuals – it’s about shielding violent offenders from accountability.

The real victims of this policy are the mothers, fathers, children, and families who may be harmed by individuals this measure protects. Instead of prioritizing their safety, this decision undermines it, creating an environment where even those convicted of serious crimes can evade justice.

San Diego deserves better. Our policies should reflect our commitment to justice and safety for all residents, regardless of political ideology. Let’s focus on what truly matters: protecting our communities and ensuring that no one – regardless of their immigration status – is above the law.