Escondido Declares Local Emergency Over Homeless Encampments, Plans $4 Million Response

Escondido city officials declared a local emergency on Sunday, Dec. 15, in response to a growing homeless encampment along Escondido Creek, citing elevated bacteria levels in recent water quality tests. The announcement comes after months of complaints from residents and a series of failed clean-up efforts.

The encampment, located near Citracado Parkway and Harmony Grove, has become a point of concern due to both environmental and public health risks. According to city officials, recent tests revealed bacteria levels in the creek that are two to three times higher than acceptable standards for...