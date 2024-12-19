Revamped Build.ca.gov highlights billions in infrastructure investments in every California community

SACRAMENTO – Transformative infrastructure projects are making California communities safer, cleaner and healthier. Guided by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Build More, Faster – For All infrastructure agenda, the state is projected to invest $180 billion in state and federal funds over the next 10 years.

Projects span broadband, clean energy, transportation, environmental restoration, hydrogen, semiconductors, water, zero-emission vehicles and other areas to improve the lives of all Californians.

A newly revamped build.ca.gov offers Californians information for more than 16,000 projects from differen...