Fallbrook Villa Girls 2011 wins Cardiff Cup

FALLBROOK – This past weekend, Dec. 14-15, the Fallbrook Villa FC Girls 2011 came out on top as the Cardiff Cup Champions.

The girls battled the entire way to stay on top. This tournament had two brackets which meant the girls had to secure their first place spot to guarantee themselves a spot in the finals.

Their first game against Cardiff Sockers was a Fallbrook win, 3-1. The second game against Oceanside Breakers ended in another Villa win, 6-0. This helped put the girls in first place in their bracket.

The third game against Legends FC on Sunday, the 15th, would be a make it or break it ga...