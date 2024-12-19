Johnson steps down as Warriors' head football coach

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Ross Johnson has stepped down as Fallbrook High School’s head football coach.
Johnson, who coached the Warriors from 2022 to 2024, made the announcement Nov. 25. “It was a family-related decision,” said Johnson, whose children are 5 and 3.
After Troy Everhart, who coached Fallbrook from 2019 to 2021, took a head coach position in Ohio, the Fallbrook Union High School District hired Johnson in March 2022. Everhart resigned in January 2022 to give Fallbrook High School a chance to hire a new coach in time for spring practice. Johnson chose the timing of his resignation to give the school as much...
