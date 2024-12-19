Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors 2-1 at wrestling quad meet

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 19, 2024 12:29pm0
The first 2024-25 dual meet for Fallbrook High School’s wrestling program was actually a quad meet involving four schools Dec. 3 at Army-Navy Academy. Each school had matches against each of the other three schools, and Fallbrook was 2-1 in those competitions.

“I’m really happy,” said Fallbrook coach Tom Brockson.

Wrestling has both individual scores and team scores. In each match, a wrestler is given one point for an escape, two points for a takedown, a reversal, or a near fall lasting two to five seconds, and three points for a near fall of at least five seconds. Infractions may give an oppo...

 

