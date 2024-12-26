19th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk in Vista

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to the 19th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista.

This year’s keynote speaker will be San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan. Vista Mayor John Franklin will make opening remarks. Information tables from several non-profit organizations including Alabaster Jar, San Diego County Health & Human Services and others, will set up beginning at 8 a.m.

Registration starts at 9 am, with introductions and speakers to start between 10 and 10:30 a.m. The walk will commence shortly thereafter, with participants walking down Melrose Drive about 1-1/2 miles round-trip from the church. Water and "Stop Trafficking" signs will be provided, and the event is free to the public. Families and pets are welcome!

Online pre-registration is encouraged but not required at https://bit.ly/4iq7Yij.

