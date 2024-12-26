BUSD approves agreement for BHS art instruction

Melissa Ledri teaches art at Sullivan Middle School, which shares a campus with Bonsall High School, but the high school itself has no art teacher. The Bonsall Unified School District will utilize Eric Tippeconnic as an artistic advisor for Bonsall High School for the 2024-25 school year.

The contract with Tippeconnic was approved by a 5-0 vote during the Nov. 20 BUSD board meeting. He will be paid $8,000 for his services for the current school year.

“The district is so very excited and honored about the upcoming mural project Dr. Tippeconnic is creating for our SMS/BHS campuses,” said BUSD Su...