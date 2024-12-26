Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD board ratifies Bonsall Elementary School emergency repairs

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 27, 2024 12:31am0
In April, a plumbing leak damaged portions of the 400 building at Bonsall Elementary School. Emergency repairs were authorized and, on Nov. 20, the Bonsall Unified School District board authorized the payment of invoices for the work.

One 5-0 vote adopted an emergency resolution and approved payment of $444,832.61 to ATI Disaster Recovery Services. The other 5-0 vote adopted an emergency resolution and approved payment of $653,960.64 to Knight Commercial Services.

