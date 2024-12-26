BUSD board ratifies Bonsall Elementary School emergency repairs

In April, a plumbing leak damaged portions of the 400 building at Bonsall Elementary School. Emergency repairs were authorized and, on Nov. 20, the Bonsall Unified School District board authorized the payment of invoices for the work.

One 5-0 vote adopted an emergency resolution and approved payment of $444,832.61 to ATI Disaster Recovery Services. The other 5-0 vote adopted an emergency resolution and approved payment of $653,960.64 to Knight Commercial Services.

“The district required urgent repairs and contract services without following the usual procurement process due to the emergency ca...