BWC holds 'Christmas in the Forest' fun-raiser

Last updated Dec 30, 2024 6:50pm0
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Juliann Giurleo hosted a table at the fundraiser for her friends, Shelli Quick, Marybeth Imholte, Pat Mazzocco Kroll, Judy Dowler, Anna Gomez, Diane Burlison and Jeri LaMar.

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club graciously welcomed nearly 200 attendees to its 32nd annual charity fundraiser luncheon themed, "Christmas in the Forest" at The Havens on Dec. 9.

For over three decades, this event has been ringing in the holiday time with a memorable winter theme, seasonal entertainment, and festive atmosphere. Each guest table was uniquely set and decorated with a BWC member's own China and crystal and thematic centerpiece.

The splendid soirée was co-chaired by BWC members Maura Button and Cindy Gibson Floyd; the 23 member committee handled all event details including venue, m...

 

