Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD grows greatness

Last updated Dec 27, 2024 2:47am0
Share
count

Potter Jr High Robotics Team hosts its Third Annual FUESD Robotics Competition in November. Village News/FUESD photo

FALLBROOK – As we reflect on the past year, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District has much to celebrate. Guided by our theme of "Growing Greatness and Cultivating Tomorrow's Leaders," we have achieved significant milestones.

From academic achievements to organizational acknowledgments, our district's unwavering focus on prioritizing student success and well-being has resulted in a year filled with accomplishments that showcase the dedication and collaboration of our staff, students, and families.

Raising the Bar in Academic Achievement

This year, FUESD stood out as a leader in education a...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/27/2024 21:51