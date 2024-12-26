Jingle bells, jingle bells, recycling time is here

Gifts, boxes, wrapping paper, cards – even trees! Yes, the holidays, and one of the biggest recycling opportunities of the year, are upon us.

The holiday season always means there’s a lot of stuff to recycle – to “re-gift” to our earth and its future – rather than tossing it into the trash and landfills.

With that holiday spirit of giving back in mind, the County Department of Public Works would like to give you some tips on what to recycle and how to do it right!

Christmas trees

We all love our beautiful Christmas trees. But if you’re using a real tree, there eventually comes a time to say go...