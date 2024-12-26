Together with her husband, Martin J. Eberle, Sr., the family of Joan Elaine Eberle is saddened to announce her passing. Joan, a beloved wife, mother, and friend, went to Heaven with all those in Christ who have gone before her on Thursday, Nov. 28, in Escondido.

A resident of Fallbrook in San Diego County, California, she had an incredible impact on her community and will be deeply missed. Born on Aug. 11, 1955, in Bellingham, Washington, Joan was 69 at the time of her death.

As the youngest member of a family of five siblings, Joan became the instant favorite. Her big hazel eyes and beautiful blonde curls, along with her happy, infectious smile won the hearts of friends and strangers alike. From an early age, Joan's kindness and loving heart was evident in how she treated people and how she cared for animals, especially her cats and dogs.

In her early 20's, Joan became a fashion runway and print model in Portland, Oregon. She quickly became one of the city's leading models working for clients such as Nordstrom, Meier & Frank, Fred Meyer, and many more.

Her professional modelling career spanned four decades. When she wasn't on the runway, she was mentoring aspiring models, first through her teaching at Academy One in Portland and later with Barbizon, one of the nation's leading fashion schools.

At just 20 years old, Joan began raising her family while advancing in her career. Her son fondly remembers Saturday baking sessions, coloring contests, and her walking him through nearby neighborhoods while he sold items door-to-door to support his school.

"She always encouraged us to take initiative, learn something new, and be open to new experiences," he recalls. "And it was her unconditional love and warmth that guided us through those early years."

Joan met her loving husband Martin J. Eberle in March 1991, and they began their 33 years of marriage on June 12, 1992. In 2015, Joan and Martin decided to move to Fallbrook in Southern California and make it their new home. Without hesitation, Joan embraced the town, made many new friends, and became actively involved in the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

She showed her support for dozens of small businesses and nonprofit organizations, always willing to volunteer and donate her time. After becoming an Individual Member of the Chamber, she soon applied to become an Ambassador.

Joan's big heart for her new community and her excellent representation of the Chamber at events led to her being chosen as the Chamber's 2022 Ambassador of the Year. Soon after, she became Fallbrook's Honorary Mayor from 2023–2024, a title she proudly and graciously carried out.

In her free time, Joan loved to travel. She and her husband Martin went on many adventures around the world. Joan recalled some of her favorite places being Costa Rica, Bali, and on a Cruise through Italy, Spain and France. She also loved wine tasting with her son and friends and enjoyed the excitement of discovering new wineries and restaurants.

In addition, one of Joan's passions was gardening. She loved nurturing plants and watching them grow. She was active in Fallbrook's Garden Club where she loved exchanging plant clippings to add new plants to her immaculate backyard and garden.

Joan's style reflected both her elegance and her generous spirit. She believed that beauty shone brightest when paired with compassion. She made everyone feel valued through her kindness, her willingness to listen, and the rare selflessness she brought to every interaction.

Her closest friends and colleagues often said she was "as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside." Since her passing, tributes have all echoed the same sentiment: she was truly loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Martin J. Eberle, Sr .; her son, Jason Jantz; and her stepchildren, Ariel Eberle and Martin J. Eberle, Jr. She is also survived by her four siblings, Mark Lidbeck, Barbara Darland, Scott Lidbeck, and Wayne Lidbeck, whose fond memories of her will comfort them in their time of grief.

A Celebration of Life for Joan Jantz-Eberle is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. at LifePointe Church in Fallbrook followed by a reception from 2:30-5 p.m. at Pala Mesa Golf Resort.

The family requests that donations be made in Joan's name to D'Vine Path, a nonprofit organization in Fallbrook supporting adults with autism and other disabilities, specializing in horticulture, viticulture, hospitality, and social skills: https://www.dvinepath.org/.